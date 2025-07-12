Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.