Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after buying an additional 272,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,502,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 71,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $178.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $150.76 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

