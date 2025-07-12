Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,896,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $576.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.