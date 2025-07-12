Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.