Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,147,000 after buying an additional 384,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

