Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.8% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $205.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

