Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.47.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.