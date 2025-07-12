Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

