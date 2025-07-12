Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Valero Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $153.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

