Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 176,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

