Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,331.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,072,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after buying an additional 2,040,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,032,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,639,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

