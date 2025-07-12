Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 382,608 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.49. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.