Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Bank of America began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KNSL opened at $481.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

