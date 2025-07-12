Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Redfin by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 290,545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Redfin by 839.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Redfin Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Redfin Corporation will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.30 to $9.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Redfin

Redfin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.