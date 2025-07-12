Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,018,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,527,944,000 after acquiring an additional 490,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,072,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,248,000 after acquiring an additional 311,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

