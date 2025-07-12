Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,495 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

