United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

