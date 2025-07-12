Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.95. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 319,065 shares traded.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.
