UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $222,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,334 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

