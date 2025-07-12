U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kinetik by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on Kinetik and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Price Performance

KNTK stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 3.00. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 328.42%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

