U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 172.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

