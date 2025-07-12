U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 158,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,282,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $86.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

