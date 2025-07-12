U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8,212.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $42,534.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,673. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $716,512. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:PB opened at $73.84 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.