U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director owned 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.39 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

