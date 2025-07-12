Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Adam Laponis Sells 2,449 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $93,429.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,157.35. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Laponis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Adam Laponis sold 936 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $27,846.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $2,224,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

