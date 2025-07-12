Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tvardi Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tvardi Therapeutics
Tvardi Therapeutics Trading Up 20.6%
Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tvardi Therapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tvardi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.