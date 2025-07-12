Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tvardi Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

TVRD opened at $27.34 on Friday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $34.31.

