Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $53,326.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $53,326.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,203.98. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $16,002.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $10,605.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Elliot Noss sold 2,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $52,025.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $65,408.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,769.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Elliot Noss sold 700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $11,473.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Elliot Noss sold 800 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $12,968.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $8,530.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $8,185.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth $8,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tucows by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

