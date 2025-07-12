Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 115.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 156.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 129.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

