Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.82 and traded as high as $43.37. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 1,389 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $374.46 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 0.57%.

Insider Transactions at Transcontinental Realty Investors

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $43,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,428,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,480,900.90. This trade represents a 0.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,459 shares of company stock worth $148,468. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.