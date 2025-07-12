Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$77.50 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOU. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a C$78.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

TOU stock opened at C$62.27 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$55.27 and a 1 year high of C$70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,601.00. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.94, for a total transaction of C$3,636,561.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,532. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also

