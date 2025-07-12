The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.9% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

