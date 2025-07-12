The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.39 ($3.39) and traded as low as GBX 249 ($3.36). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.37), with a volume of 1,469,524 shares traded.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.05.

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The investment trust reported GBX 8.96 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 94.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mercantile Investment Trust

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

In related news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £2,570.48 ($3,467.53). Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

