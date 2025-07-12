Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,824,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $152,672,000 after acquiring an additional 133,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,673,056 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $115,444,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,110,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,815 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after buying an additional 669,624 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.