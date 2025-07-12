TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 7,830 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC now owns 102,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $80.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

