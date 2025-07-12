TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTN opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

