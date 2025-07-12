TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Reddit by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 87,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 963,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after buying an additional 304,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after buying an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $145.89 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 247.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit's revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $2,183,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 246,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,523.31. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $2,118,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,673,151.85. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,285 shares of company stock valued at $69,599,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

