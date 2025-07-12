TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,965,984 shares of company stock worth $178,631,873.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.93, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

