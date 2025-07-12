TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 574 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 110.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395,098 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.9% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3%

KR opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

