TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Fairway Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.93 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

