TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,223.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,165.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

