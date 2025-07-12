TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.