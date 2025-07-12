TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 263.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Rogers Communication by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Rogers Communication during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Rogers Communication by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Rogers Communication by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.3611 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Communication from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

