TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,139,000 after buying an additional 128,860 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

View Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.