Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

