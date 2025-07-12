Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $172.27 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $264.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. CJS Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.