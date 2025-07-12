Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 80 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $708.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $715.67 and its 200 day moving average is $662.14. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

