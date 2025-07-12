Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,440 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Down 0.6%

DGT stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

