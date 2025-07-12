Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Prologis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.