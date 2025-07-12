Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

