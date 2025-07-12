Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,155,953.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 509,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,968.04. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $16,270,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,533,950. The trade was a 19.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,965,984 shares of company stock worth $178,631,873 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALAB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $95.90 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.